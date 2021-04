Jackal & Hide Leopards Hill Rd, Lusaka, Zambia

A Great Lusaka Gift Shop A highlight of a popular expat hangout in Lusaka called Sugarbush Farm, this boutique is full of what the French call the chic d’Afrique. Horn bangles, wooden salad utensils, suede pouches, and vibrant textiles are among the goods, many of which are hand-crafted using bush materials. Cattle bone in particular is put to creative ends. Definitely several steps up from the shops you’ll find at lodges and (for sure) the Lusaka airport.