Jack O'Shea's Butcher Shop Brussels [CLOSED]

Rue Le Titien 30, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Website
| +32 2 732 53 51
Brussels Best Butcher and Don't Miss the Brownies!

If you love to BBQ or are just a fan of a really great steak, Jack O’Shea’s butcher shop in the EU Quarter of Brussels is like a candy-shop for carnivores. This is the Brussels location of the famous London butchers and it’s a one-stop shop for the best quality meats in the city. Jack’s hand-made sausages come in a dozen varieties and the seasonal game meats are as fresh as can be. They even carry the world famous Wagyu beef.

But even vegetarians have plenty of reasons to visit Jack’s. For starters, they have a fantastic new world wine selection and their British and local cheeses are mouth-watering. You can also stock up on plenty of imported grocery items from sauces to crisps to German beer. Don’t miss the brownies in the deli case – chocolate heaven!
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

