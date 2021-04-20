Jack London State Historic Park
A Walk in The Valley Of The Moon.Jack London State Historic Park has two faces--there is the history and homes of Jack London, and then there is the land that drew him here. Beyond the museum and homes there is a full day of hiking through meadows, vineyards, orchards, and forests. For those wanting a lite stroll you can visit the Wolf House remains and picnic around the cottage. For a medium hike, setting aside a few hours, packing a bottle of water, and ready for a little upward walk I would recommend visiting the "lake". While the "lake" is less of a lake then it was in London's day the hike up there goes around the little cottage, past vineyards, and into beautiful redwoods. For those wanting a full days hike check out the map on the webpage below to find the path that's right for you. Enjoy the beauty of Sonoma County and Glen Ellen's Valley of the Moon.
On Top of Sonoma Mountain
The hike through Jack London State Historic Park to the top of Sonoma Mountain runs through redwood groves, meadows, and vineyards. Vigorous blackberry bushes provide some sustenance -- but bring water, because it gets hot up there in the summer.
The mountain trail is mostly a fire road, and is mostly brutally uphill for about 3.5 miles on the way up. Once on top, the views are pretty dramatic, though -- and the descent is refreshingly easy.
The park also has Jack London's cottage, which you can tour, as well as his grave and the remains of Wolf House, which burned down before he was finished building it.
The park has been spared closure, unlike many of California's state parks, thanks to some Valley of the Moon organizations.
