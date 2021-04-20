JaBistro
222 Richmond St W, Toronto, ON M5V 1V6, Canada
| +1 647-748-0222
More info
Sun - Thur 5pm - 11pm
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 2:30pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 12am
A Modern Japanese BistroLet me start off by saying we stayed at this bistro for more than six hours. If that's not a testament to excellent service and delicious food, then I don't know what is. After a super exhausting conference in Toronto last weekend, I was looking for a cozy place to unwind and catch up with new/old friends.
The restaurant exudes a very minimalistic vibe with clean lines and wooden accents, which is complemented by the basic, yet intensely flavorful food items. The cuisine is modern Japanese with a few fusion items speckled here and there. If I can spend many hours in a venue and not realize how much time has passed, I'm not only in amazing company, but the restaurant is an absolute winner in my eyes.
My recommendations are the lobster sandwich and the sashimi platter.