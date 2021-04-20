J Vineyards & Winery

Modern Tasting Room with Refreshing Wines

The open, bright tasting room has a festive feeling - groups of people milling about, shopping, tasting, lining up for the tour, or reading the J Winery manifesto painted on the wall.



The room is wide open with artistic decor and modern wine accessories on the sides and a sculptural backsplash to the tasting bar. Wine-wise, the Rose and Cuvee are light and airy, which seems to be the theme at this Healdsburg winery.

