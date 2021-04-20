J Vineyards & Winery
11447 Old Redwood Hwy, Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA
| +1 888-594-6326
Sun - Sat 11am - 5pm
The Bubble Room a wonderful dining experience at J WineryInside J Winery in Healdsburg is a special dining room, called the Bubble Room, where former Meadowood sous-chef Jason LaBue builds a tasting menu around the winery's wine cellar from sparking (my favorite) to whites and reds. The dining room is light and airy with friendly and knowledgable staff - you will want to buy every one you taste. The food perfectly compliments the wines.
Modern Tasting Room with Refreshing Wines
The open, bright tasting room has a festive feeling - groups of people milling about, shopping, tasting, lining up for the tour, or reading the J Winery manifesto painted on the wall.
The room is wide open with artistic decor and modern wine accessories on the sides and a sculptural backsplash to the tasting bar. Wine-wise, the Rose and Cuvee are light and airy, which seems to be the theme at this Healdsburg winery.
