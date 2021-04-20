Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Izakaya Fujiyama

38-52 Waterloo St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
Website
| +61 2 9698 2797
Small Plates and Sake Surry Hills Australia

More info

Mon - Wed 6pm - 10pm
Thur - Sat 6pm - 11:30pm

Small Plates and Sake

Fujiyama is dedicated to the Japanese art of eating and drinking—that is, eating small plates with free-flowing booze and conversation. The restaurant offers simple sashimi, nigiri, and hand rolls that pair nicely with frosty glasses of Saporro, which is served on tap. There are also some interesting fried dishes such as the Satsuma Age—fried fish, potato, carrot, and soybean balls served with ginger soy sauce—and the KFC (Kenji’s Fried Chicken). Or try the teriyaki beef rib with a sake from the six-page menu. There's also Japanese umeshu, shochu, and a full-page list of whiskey. Kanpai!
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points