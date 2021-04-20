Izakaya Fujiyama

Small Plates and Sake
Fujiyama is dedicated to the Japanese art of eating and drinking—that is, eating small plates with free-flowing booze and conversation. The restaurant offers simple sashimi, nigiri, and hand rolls that pair nicely with frosty glasses of Saporro, which is served on tap. There are also some interesting fried dishes such as the Satsuma Age—fried fish, potato, carrot, and soybean balls served with ginger soy sauce—and the KFC (Kenji’s Fried Chicken). Or try the teriyaki beef rib with a sake from the six-page menu. There's also Japanese umeshu, shochu, and a full-page list of whiskey. Kanpai!