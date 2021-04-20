Where are you going?
This loft style guesthouse is a hidden gem in a vibrant part of Ixelles. It is in the African neighborhood of Matongé, surrounded by funky restaurants and shops that are walking distance to the bus and the Porte de Namur metro. Longue Vie is tucked back in a gated, quiet courtyard away from the noise and can be a little challenging to find if you don't know to locate the big, black iron gate. Rooms are sparsely but comfortably decorated with a mix of modern and antique touches and feature quirky artwork by local Belgian artists. Rates include free wi fi and tasty European style breakfasts served with gourmet coffee or thick smoothies. The manager, Olivier, has helpful recommendations of local sites to see and collects fascinating pieces of African art.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

