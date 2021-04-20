Ivy Inn
The Ivy Inn has stood in its current location since 1975, when it took over the site of a former gas station on 248 Nassau Street. This is as divey as a bar is likely to get in a town like Princeton, as it caters to a mixed clientele of graduate students, professors, and local blue and white-collar professionals. You’ll find everything you need for a no-frills night out: there’s a pool table, dartboard, pub food, and the occasional karaoke session. Also, this is the only place in town where you can purchase packaged alcoholic libations after 9 p.m. At least, you know, legally.