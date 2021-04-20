Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ivy Inn

248 Nassau St, Princeton, NJ 08542, USA
Website
| +1 609-921-8555
Ivy Inn Princeton New Jersey United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 12am
Mon 11am - 12:30am
Tue - Sat 11am - 2am

Ivy Inn

The Ivy Inn has stood in its current location since 1975, when it took over the site of a former gas station on 248 Nassau Street. This is as divey as a bar is likely to get in a town like Princeton, as it caters to a mixed clientele of graduate students, professors, and local blue and white-collar professionals. You’ll find everything you need for a no-frills night out: there’s a pool table, dartboard, pub food, and the occasional karaoke session. Also, this is the only place in town where you can purchase packaged alcoholic libations after 9 p.m. At least, you know, legally.
By Martin Fritz Huber , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points