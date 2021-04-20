ITC Mughal, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Agra
One of Agra’s largest lodgings, this 35-acre property takes amenities to the extreme: there’s an all-terrain vehicle track, a butterfly garden, and a putting green. The hotel’s crown jewel, however, is the opulent Kaya Kalp Spa—considered one of the country’s finest and featuring an extensive menu of treatments, all offered in gorgeous surroundings complete with pomegranate-themed décor and tranquil fountains. The rooms here are equally plush with Mughal-inspired motifs like embossed-leather wall coverings and hanging lanterns; presidential suites even come with private outdoor swimming pools and private massage-therapy rooms. Dining options run the gamut from buffet-style Taj Bano to Peshwari, which serves meat-heavy dishes influenced by the rich culinary traditions of the Northwest Frontier Province in present-day Pakistan.