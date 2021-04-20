Where are you going?
Itasca

Itasca, IL, USA
Website
Sample Local and International Craft Beers

Toast the arrival of fall at the International Craft Beer Tasting in Itasca. The annual October event features more than 75 craft beers and ciders from microbreweries around the world. Before branching out to the international selections, start with the local breweries, Church Street Brewing Company and Itasca Brewing Company, Inc. Other vendors may include Blue Moon, Leinenkugel, and New Belgium. As you drink your way through the unlimited samples, you can take pride in knowing that proceeds from the event will help such local charities as the Itasca Food Pantry.

Check the Village of Itasca's website for details about this year's event.

Photo by Quinn Dombrowski/Flickr.
By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

