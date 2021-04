Itasca Historical Depot 101 Catalpa Ave, Itasca, IL 60143, USA

Train Depot Museum Originally built in 1873 for the whopping cost of $400, the Itasca Depot served this small town for 103 years. When the new station was completed in 1976, the Historical Society stepped in and saved the mighty 103 year-old depot from being destroyed. Fully restored and open to the public, it now resides 864 feet from its original spot. There is also an old rib-side caboose on the premises for visitors to enjoy.