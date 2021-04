Italian flavours in Montreal

I came to Le Serpent on the recommendation of Simon, chef concierge at the Ritz Carlton here in Montreal . That man knows what's he's talking about! At Le Serpent, the maitre d'hôtel - Denis - made me feel so warm and welcomed. The food here is influenced by Italy but has a local French Canadian richness - think : flavour explosion - that I adore. Come here if you want a can't miss dining experience in an urban, modern room with service from the friendliest staff, and food that will make you swoon.