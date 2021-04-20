Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Italia 5829

Italia 5829, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
Website
Dining at Dantesco in Chacras de Coria Luján de Cuyo Argentina

Dining at Dantesco in Chacras de Coria

Dantesco prides itself on a guest's sinfully indulgent gastronomic experience. They promise to have you lusting after their delicious wines and greedy for their mouthwatering menu of fresh cheeses, oven baked rabbit, and stewed osso buco.

You’ll experience sinful pride dining in their beautiful garden and feel so lazy after a rich gluttonous meal you won’t want to move. The food is good, but the alfresco ambience is even better. Italia 5829, Chacras de Coria, Lujay de Cuyo, Mendoza; +54 261 496-1991

By Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points