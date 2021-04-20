Italia 5829
Italia 5829, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
Photo courtesy of Dantesco
Dining at Dantesco in Chacras de CoriaDantesco prides itself on a guest's sinfully indulgent gastronomic experience. They promise to have you lusting after their delicious wines and greedy for their mouthwatering menu of fresh cheeses, oven baked rabbit, and stewed osso buco.
You’ll experience sinful pride dining in their beautiful garden and feel so lazy after a rich gluttonous meal you won’t want to move. The food is good, but the alfresco ambience is even better. Italia 5829, Chacras de Coria, Lujay de Cuyo, Mendoza; +54 261 496-1991