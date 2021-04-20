Istiklal Street - back alleys
Kuloğlu, Koca Ağa Sk. No:10, 34433 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
| +90 212 243 66 36
Your Future Is In IstanbulFor a unique and eye opening experience have your coffee fortune read during your stay in Turkey. Not only will you learn about your future, but you'll also be on a caffeine high from the strong Turkish coffee that is served.
Wander into the back alleys off of Istiklal street and look for little coffee shops with signs that read "Fal". "Fal" is a method of fotune telling using tea leaves, or Turkish coffee grounds. It is a way for a drinker's future to be told by an "expert" who can read symbols into the grinds of coffee left after drinking.
The process is easy - drink your Turkish coffee until you reach the sludge. Then turn the cup upside down onto your platter and put a coin on top of the cup to extract the heat quicker. Then wait a while until the grounds start to dry and take the cup and saucer to the fortune teller for a peek into your future.
I was told I would fall in love with a dark man and that I had to be patient. Not quite sure if this was my future or if he was trying to set himself up - this is Turkey after all and the men are eager! I was also told that good things would happen for me after 2013. Sometimes your future requires you to be really patient I guess.
More information:
I had my fortune read at Chili Cafe off of Istiklal Street. It was part of an Urban Adventures tour to introduce you to the neighborhood.
