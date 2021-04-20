Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Istanbul Turkish Cuisine

7025 Co Rd 46A #1011, Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA
Website
| +1 407-333-0033
Turkish Tea and Hookah Lake Mary Florida United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 9pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 10pm
Sat 12pm - 10pm

Turkish Tea and Hookah

In the evening, as the temperature lowers, relax. Slow down. Meet friends for a hookah experience. The engaging host Musa will set up the hookah pipe beside your outdoor table and offer a selection of flavors, such as apple, rose, cinnamon, and mint.

Do not inhale deeply, as doing so burns the tobacco quickly. It should last about 45 minutes. Wafting aromatic smoke scents the air.

Tip: Turkish tea in a tulip-shaped glass, warm baklava with pistachios, and conversation complete the experience.


By Jack Barr , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points