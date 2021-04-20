Istanbul Turkish Cuisine
7025 Co Rd 46A #1011, Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA
| +1 407-333-0033
Sun 12pm - 9pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 10pm
Sat 12pm - 10pm
Turkish Tea and HookahIn the evening, as the temperature lowers, relax. Slow down. Meet friends for a hookah experience. The engaging host Musa will set up the hookah pipe beside your outdoor table and offer a selection of flavors, such as apple, rose, cinnamon, and mint.
Do not inhale deeply, as doing so burns the tobacco quickly. It should last about 45 minutes. Wafting aromatic smoke scents the air.
Tip: Turkish tea in a tulip-shaped glass, warm baklava with pistachios, and conversation complete the experience.