Istanbul
Sultan Ahmet, Ayasofya Meydanı No:1, 34122 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
+90 212 522 17 50
Tue - Sun 9am - 5pm
Five Ways to Entertain the Kids in IstanbulThe tourist attractions of Istanbul are largely appealing to adults, but look at Istanbul through a child’s eyes and many highlights can be found.
1. Buy some bread, board an Istanbul ferry, and feed the hungry seagulls as you cross from Europe to Asia.
2. Buy "dondurma" (Turkish ice cream) from a street vendor in Sultanahment or on Istiklal Street and be entertained by the ice cream maker who doubles as a magician.
3. Visit the Basilica Cistern, dress up and be photographed as an Ottoman prince or princess.
4. Cycle or take a horse and cart ride on Buyukada, Princes' Island.
5. Visit child-friendly attractions and museums, there's many to choose from: Miniaturk, Toy Museum, Rahmi M Koc Museum, Santral Istanbul, Dinosaurs Alive, Dolphinarium and the Turkuazoo Aquarium, to name a few!