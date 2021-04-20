Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Istanbul

Sultan Ahmet, Ayasofya Meydanı No:1, 34122 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
+90 212 522 17 50
Five Ways to Entertain the Kids in Istanbul Istanbul Turkey

More info

Tue - Sun 9am - 5pm

Five Ways to Entertain the Kids in Istanbul

The tourist attractions of Istanbul are largely appealing to adults, but look at Istanbul through a child’s eyes and many highlights can be found.

1. Buy some bread, board an Istanbul ferry, and feed the hungry seagulls as you cross from Europe to Asia.

2. Buy "dondurma" (Turkish ice cream) from a street vendor in Sultanahment or on Istiklal Street and be entertained by the ice cream maker who doubles as a magician.

3. Visit the Basilica Cistern, dress up and be photographed as an Ottoman prince or princess.

4. Cycle or take a horse and cart ride on Buyukada, Princes' Island.

5. Visit child-friendly attractions and museums, there's many to choose from: Miniaturk, Toy Museum, Rahmi M Koc Museum, Santral Istanbul, Dinosaurs Alive, Dolphinarium and the Turkuazoo Aquarium, to name a few!
By Leeann Murphy , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30