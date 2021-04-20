Where are you going?
Issaya Siamese Club

4 ซอย ศรีอักษร ถนน เชื้อเพลิง Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Khet Sathon, กรุงเทพมหานคร 10120, Thailand
Website
| +66 2 672 9040
Sun - Sat 11:30am - 2:30pm, 6pm - 10:30pm

Surrounded by a garden studded with beanbag chairs, Issaya Siamese Club serves cuisine that blends Thai flavors with international techniques. Such dishes as massaman lamb curry as well as jasmine flan (pictured) incorporate ingredients from the garden.
This appeared in the October 2013 issue.
By Jenna Scatena , AFAR Contributor

Maeve Nolan
almost 7 years ago

Debate rages as to the identity of the best high-end Thai restaurant in Bangkok. There are several candidates for the crown and more appearing on a regular basis, but certain names tend to keep cropping up. One such perennial is Issaya Siamese Club.

Run by Ian Kittichai, arguably Thailand’s most famous chef, Issaya is at once authentic and appealing with its vibrant spin on traditional Thai cooking. Housed in an attractive period villa, the restaurant has an elegant ambience and the food – famous Thai dishes such a kradook moo aob (chili glazed ribs) and yum hua plee (heart of palm and bamboo flower salad) – is impeccably presented and flavored.
