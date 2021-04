Debate rages as to the identity of the best high-end Thai restaurant in Bangkok . There are several candidates for the crown and more appearing on a regular basis, but certain names tend to keep cropping up. One such perennial is Issaya Siamese Club.Run by Ian Kittichai, arguably Thailand’s most famous chef, Issaya is at once authentic and appealing with its vibrant spin on traditional Thai cooking. Housed in an attractive period villa, the restaurant has an elegant ambience and the food – famous Thai dishes such a kradook moo aob (chili glazed ribs) and yum hua plee (heart of palm and bamboo flower salad) – is impeccably presented and flavored.