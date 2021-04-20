Island of Hawai‘i
Big Island SandIf you're looking for diversity, the Big Island will allow you to change it up every day. From the sea to the sky, the island has 11 climate zones, beaches, mountaintops, and rain forests. With 266 miles (and growing) of coastline, Hawaii Island's sand comes in a variety of colors and sizes. Geographically young, at roughly 800,000 years, the Big Island has not seen enough time gone by to have the amount of manicured beautiful soft sand beaches that Maui and Oahu can offer. However, Hawaii Island's beaches are diverse and fascinating to discover.
Nature's Sweet Fruits
When eggs and bacon become a boring breakfast and you've eaten one too many loco moco plates, head to a local farmers' market or fruit stand and purchase Hawaii's delicious fresh fruits. You will likely find some of your favorite flavors and a few new things to try—all packed full of vitamins and nutrients to start your day off right!
Ho'oulu Community Farmers Market & Artisans Fair @ the Sheraton Kona Resort @ Keauhou Bay every WEDNESDAY from 9am to 2pm!
All homegrown & handmade on the Big Island of Hawaii, this Kona Wednesday farmers market features local farmers & artisans, displaying their wares each Wednesday. Purchase estate-grown Kona coffee, seasonal fruit & produce, flower leis, Mac nuts, homemade breads, pastries, juices, smoothies, jams, jellies & honey directly from local farmers. Tasty breakfast, lunch, pizza, fruit pop sicles and sandwiches are available. They have live music and a shade tent with tables & chairs in a big, grassy field. Local artisans from all over the Big Island offer handmade jewelry, glass art, pottery, marine photography, clothing, fabric arts, essential oils, wellness products & wood art. So fun to cruise this great Wednesday market & talk to the farmers & artists!
Amen to Baked Goods
I was really curious about the name of the road, and was hoping to find heavenly croissants or angel cake or something at the end of it, but alas, no. Just a funny name that still has me wondering.