Drive a Golf Cart Through San Pedro
When I was a kid, I visited a place called Mackinac Island. No cars are allowed and most people get where they need to go via their own two feet, a bicycle or one of the many horse-drawn carriages that populate the busier streets along the harbor. So when was told that no cars were allowed in San Pedro, except those needed for maintenance, I felt a simple nostalgia for the experience of my childhood and I wondered what form of transportation locals favored on Ambergris Caye. It turns out, golf carts rule the road in and around San Pedro and if you’re going to enjoy your stay, renting a cart is the best way to fit right in! Our cart was procured through Island Golf Carts and while there are a number of options in town I thought their terms, pricing and service were the very best.