Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Island Golf Carts

Coconut Drive, San Pedro, Coconut Dr, San Pedro, Belize
Website
| +501 226-4084
Drive a Golf Cart Through San Pedro San Pedro Belize

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 6pm

Drive a Golf Cart Through San Pedro

When I was a kid, I visited a place called Mackinac Island. No cars are allowed and most people get where they need to go via their own two feet, a bicycle or one of the many horse-drawn carriages that populate the busier streets along the harbor. So when was told that no cars were allowed in San Pedro, except those needed for maintenance, I felt a simple nostalgia for the experience of my childhood and I wondered what form of transportation locals favored on Ambergris Caye. It turns out, golf carts rule the road in and around San Pedro and if you’re going to enjoy your stay, renting a cart is the best way to fit right in! Our cart was procured through Island Golf Carts and while there are a number of options in town I thought their terms, pricing and service were the very best.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points