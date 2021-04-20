Islam Food
Hong Kong, Kowloon City, Lung Kong Rd, 地下及閣樓
| +852 2382 2822
Sun - Sat 11am - 10:45pm
Kowloon's Juicy Beef CakeIt's always a good idea to put yourself in the hands of a local foodie when you're new in town. That's exactly how I found myself in the outer reaches of Kowloon at a Halal restaurant sampling the 'juicy beef cake,' on my first visit to Hong Kong.
Islam Food is a local institution and has been around since 1950. They have a vast Asian menu but the star of the show is their 'Veal Goulash' also known as the 'juicy beef cake.'
My friend called it an Asian hamburger and I could see why. It consists of a meat patty, lightly herby and spicy, cooked inside a crispy bun. The bun locks in all the juice from the meat, hence the name.
While tricky to eat with chop-sticks, it was well worth the effort. Just as it was well worth the effort to find this wonderful foodie neighbourhood.
