Isla Isabela

Support #GivingTuesday and Marine Iguanas

Galapagos Conservancy is a partner and supporter of #GivingTuesday, a day dedicated to giving back during the Christmas holiday season (now in its third year).



Galapagos Conservancy has used #GivingTuesday to support a marine iguana conservation effort by requesting pledges of $5 that go toward identifying a mysterious disease afflicting the world's only known sea-grazing lizards. To date, more than 100 animals have died of unknown causes; this effort helps support laboratory tests, monitoring programs, and a rapid response initiative, all of which contribute to a larger conservation strategy.



The marine iguana is one of the most unique species of animal living on the Galapagos, and it thrills most everyone who visits. Let's help keep it that way.