Isla de Pascua | Rapa Nui Avareipua

Sunrise with the Moai of Easter Island Easter Island is one if the most remote places on the planet. And there's no better time to embrace that feeling than at sunrise below the 15 massive moai of Tongariki. About a 25 minute drive from town, the sun rises through the statues, changing color and casting long shadows. But the best may be the time before the sun comes up. In the pitch dark, the statues do make their presence known with their bold energy, as wild horses graze about.