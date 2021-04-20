Isla Ballena PR-333

Kayaking, Snorkeling and Hoping for Whales My boyfriend and I are like fish: We don't do well when we're out of the water for too long. When we went back home last Christmas, we decided to go kayaking. My friend told me people had spotted whales near Isla Ballena (Whale Island), so we decided to give the place a try.



Early in the morning, we rented a kayak from Mary Lee's by the Sea* and took off in search of whales. We never found one, but I did manage to drop my boyfriend's phone in a kayak full of water in hopes of getting a picture of the nonexistent mammal.



Isla Ballena is completely isolated, and we enjoyed snorkeling and exploring on land before moving on to Isla de Guilligan (see my highlight "Snorkeling, Swimming and Jumping" about Guilligan Island). Guilligan is much more populated, but the snorkeling is just as good and we enjoyed a vigorous swim against the current.



We returned the kayak at 5:30, worn out and with images of fish, coral, sea shells, crabs, and anemones dancing in our heads.



*Mary Lee's by the Sea also rents out apartments.