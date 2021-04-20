Where are you going?
Isartorplatz

Isartorpl., München, Germany
Isator: A City Gate with Murals

One of the three remaining gates, Isator is the only standing medieval gate in Munich that has a restored tower. The gate dates back to 1322. Of special interest are the frescos along the top of the gate which depict the triumphal procession of Louis the Bavarian (Ludwig IV) after this victory over the Austrians at the battle of Ampfing in 1322.

Isator is not just a gate though, today its home to a museum dedicated to the comedian and actor Karl Valentin and also a café.
By Laurel Robbins , AFAR Local Expert

