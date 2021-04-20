Isabela Island

Help Boost the Penguin Population

In 2013, Galapagos Conservancy launched a penguin re-population program that will run through 2014.



The Galapagos penguin is among the rarest and most endangered of penguin species. Limited nesting sights on the islands prevent the penguins from breeding and feeding properly, a problem Galapagos Conservancy is tackling by building new penguin nesting sites on a number of islands; whether or not these "penguin condos" encourage the animals to breed remains to be seen, but it is a fine example of the work the organization is doing to help protect endemic species.



The Galapagos Islands are the only place in the world where penguins live north of the equator, and the only place we can swim with them without freezing to death in five minutes.



From Galapagos Conservancy: "If you are interested in helping Dr. Boersma with her work, she is compiling a photo database and asking visitors to the islands to share their photos of Galapagos penguins, along with the date and location of the photo. From this photo database, her research team can determine when penguins are molting and when juveniles appear in the population."