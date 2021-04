Isabel Capeto Rua General Venâncio Flôres, 481c - Leblon, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22441-090, Brazil

That Carioca Look Isabel Capeto epitomizes an effortless Rio look: dresses that are both body conscious and wearable. She recycles handpicked fabrics from home and abroad and embellishes them with vintage buttons and delicate stitching.

Rua Dias Ferreira 217, 55/(0) 21-2540-5232