Isaacs Art Center

65-1274 Kawaihae Rd, Waimea, HI 96743, USA
Website
| +1 808-885-5884
Old Hawai'i Revealed Waimea Hawaii United States

More info

Tue - Sat 10am - 5pm

Old Hawai'i Revealed

The Isaacs Art Center is a rare find on the Big Island. It offers a beautiful glimpse into old Hawai'i through paintings, drawings, photographs, sculptures, and all sorts of other artifacts; some part their permanent collection, others for sale. It's a great place to learn, browse and find a real piece of Hawaiiana to take with you. Best of all, the proceeds go to support local education and scholarships.

The gallery is housed in Waimea's first public school structure, built in 1915.
By Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador

