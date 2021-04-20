Isaacs Art Center
65-1274 Kawaihae Rd, Waimea, HI 96743, USA
| +1 808-885-5884
Tue - Sat 10am - 5pm
Old Hawai'i RevealedThe Isaacs Art Center is a rare find on the Big Island. It offers a beautiful glimpse into old Hawai'i through paintings, drawings, photographs, sculptures, and all sorts of other artifacts; some part their permanent collection, others for sale. It's a great place to learn, browse and find a real piece of Hawaiiana to take with you. Best of all, the proceeds go to support local education and scholarships.
The gallery is housed in Waimea's first public school structure, built in 1915.