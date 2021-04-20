Fine Dining with a Fine View

Pair a Wine Spectator Award–winning wine list with the menu of the only Four-Diamond restaurant in the city of Detroit, and the stunning views from the dining room's plush booths and cozy tables are really just a bonus. (It's perfect for a group of adults and for couples.)



Benjamin Meyer, Chef De Cuisine of Iridescence, serves up old favorites that are reinvented without veering so much from tradition that flavor is sacrificed.



Save room for dessert or indulge heavily in your selection(s) from the excellent wine list and cocktail menu. My favorite was the French Riviera Bellini. Just make sure you have a reservation.