Iridescence

2901 Grand River Ave, Detroit, MI 48201, USA
Website
| +1 313-237-6732
More info

Sun, Wed, Thur 5pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 11pm

The Best View in Town

You may be too distracted by the delicious fare to realize that Iridescence, an award-winning modern American restaurant at the top of Detroit's Motor City Casino, has the best view in town. A glowing ambiance, dim lighting, and enormous windows all serve to help diners tear their eyes away from their feast—clear water lobster tails, yuzu salmon and Colorado lamb are all on the menu—and gaze out at glittering Detroit from their perch at the top of the city.

By Jessica S. , AFAR Contributor

Fine Dining with a Fine View

Pair a Wine Spectator Award–winning wine list with the menu of the only Four-Diamond restaurant in the city of Detroit, and the stunning views from the dining room's plush booths and cozy tables are really just a bonus. (It's perfect for a group of adults and for couples.)

Benjamin Meyer, Chef De Cuisine of Iridescence, serves up old favorites that are reinvented without veering so much from tradition that flavor is sacrificed.

Save room for dessert or indulge heavily in your selection(s) from the excellent wine list and cocktail menu. My favorite was the French Riviera Bellini. Just make sure you have a reservation.

