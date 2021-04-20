Where are you going?
Ipanema Beach

Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penguins in Paradise Rio De Janeiro Brazil

Penguins in Paradise

One is not easily surprised after spending a few days on the beaches of Rio de Janeiro. You see a little of everything and you roll with the sound of the waves and the gentle hum of the beach vendors, you dodge soccer balls and pass the sunscreen when asked. However, when arriving early to the beach one morning, we found a penguin. Come to find out, it isn't uncommon for this to occur, when they get caught in the jet-stream and wash ashore confused, in paradise. This little guy was carefully whisked away by a local guard after being gently cared for by nearby vendors.
By Elise Hanna , AFAR Contributor

