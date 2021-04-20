Where are you going?
Ios Bay, Island Waters

Eparchiaki Odos Iou-Ormou Iou
Website
| +30 2286 091002
Worth A Swim At Any Hour

Of all the aspects that have won my heart here on the Greek island of Ios the Aegean sea and island beaches have been the greatest. While they create breath taking views and a subtle atmosphere of reflecting light and welcoming waters, they are also a great place for a swim. I found myself jumping into these pockets of clear blue water at anytime of day or night. At least in the warm summer month I visited the waters remained a refreshing wonderful temperature at ever hour. Midday, sunrise, sunset, midnight, and even before dawn I have loved ever swim in these gorgeous waters.
By Vanessa Petersen , AFAR Local Expert

