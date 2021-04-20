Ios Bay, Island Waters Eparchiaki Odos Iou-Ormou Iou

Worth A Swim At Any Hour Of all the aspects that have won my heart here on the Greek island of Ios the Aegean sea and island beaches have been the greatest. While they create breath taking views and a subtle atmosphere of reflecting light and welcoming waters, they are also a great place for a swim. I found myself jumping into these pockets of clear blue water at anytime of day or night. At least in the warm summer month I visited the waters remained a refreshing wonderful temperature at ever hour. Midday, sunrise, sunset, midnight, and even before dawn I have loved ever swim in these gorgeous waters.