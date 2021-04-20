Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum Pier 86, W 46th St, New York, NY 10036, USA

Aboard the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum Commissioned during World War II, the USS Intrepid is now a wonderful museum and a National Historical Landmark anchored at Pier 86 on Manhattan's West Side. The space shuttle Enterprise and a British Airways Concorde are among the top attractions along with the many aircraft on the flight deck, including an F-14 Tomcat and an A-12 Blackbird spy plane. Below the flight deck, permanent exhibitions bring to life Intrepid's illustrious naval career through original artifacts, historic video clips of naval battles and kamikaze strikes, and interactive multimedia. Alongside the carrier (and also part of the museum), the USS Growler remains the only intact strategic missile submarine open to the public.