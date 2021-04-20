Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum
Pier 86, W 46th St, New York, NY 10036, USA
| +1 212-245-0072
Aboard the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space MuseumCommissioned during World War II, the USS Intrepid is now a wonderful museum and a National Historical Landmark anchored at Pier 86 on Manhattan's West Side. The space shuttle Enterprise and a British Airways Concorde are among the top attractions along with the many aircraft on the flight deck, including an F-14 Tomcat and an A-12 Blackbird spy plane. Below the flight deck, permanent exhibitions bring to life Intrepid's illustrious naval career through original artifacts, historic video clips of naval battles and kamikaze strikes, and interactive multimedia. Alongside the carrier (and also part of the museum), the USS Growler remains the only intact strategic missile submarine open to the public.
Big Guns in the Big Apple
The Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum is on Pier 86 at 46th Street on the West Side of Manhattan. The museum showcases the World War II aircraft carrier USS Intrepid, the submarine USS Growler, a Concorde SST and the Space Shuttle Enterprise. If you can't afford the $24 Adult fee, you can enjoy looking at if from the recently renovated adjacent Pier 83 at West 44th Street.