Intertwined Bistro & Wine Bar 113 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA 92025, USA

Unique wine bar and eatery The unique thing about this restaurant is that everything is cooked on a plank and you can even choose the meats, cheeses and sauces to create your own meal.



The flavors are amazing and after you eat- or before- you can stroll along East Grand Avenue and check out all the shops, bars and places along this business district of Escondido.