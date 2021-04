International Travelers House Adventure Hostel

A place for adventure seekers in San Diego

The Travelers Adventure Hostel is very unique in that they really want to encourage you to experience San Diego . When you stay here, just let them know the types of activities you enjoy and they will create a customized itinerary for you to make you visit here to San Diego unforgettable!This hostel is located in a historic building at the edge of Little Italy and within walking distance of downtown and the Gaslamp, as well as Little Italy.