Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

International Travelers House Adventure Hostel

1658 Front St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Website
| +1 619-228-9234
A place for adventure seekers in San Diego San Diego California United States

A place for adventure seekers in San Diego

The Travelers Adventure Hostel is very unique in that they really want to encourage you to experience San Diego. When you stay here, just let them know the types of activities you enjoy and they will create a customized itinerary for you to make you visit here to San Diego unforgettable!

This hostel is located in a historic building at the edge of Little Italy and within walking distance of downtown and the Gaslamp, as well as Little Italy.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points