International Travelers House Adventure Hostel
1658 Front St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
| +1 619-228-9234
A place for adventure seekers in San DiegoThe Travelers Adventure Hostel is very unique in that they really want to encourage you to experience San Diego. When you stay here, just let them know the types of activities you enjoy and they will create a customized itinerary for you to make you visit here to San Diego unforgettable!
This hostel is located in a historic building at the edge of Little Italy and within walking distance of downtown and the Gaslamp, as well as Little Italy.