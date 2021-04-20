International Swimming Hall of Fame
1 Hall of Fame Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316, USA
| +1 954-462-6536
More info
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
Sat 9am - 2pm
Dive into HistoryOn a rainy day in Fort Lauderdale, locals have to sacrifice their beach days and take the fun indoors. An affordable and educational option is the International Swimming Hall of Fame. The facility includes the world's largest collection of aquatic memorabilia and the single largest source of aquatic books, manuscripts and literature.
The oceanfront complex was artfully designed to mirror a wave along the Atlantic coast. The hall of fame features over 40 exhibits and displays that showcase the history of aquatic sports. As you walk through the halls, you'll discover the world's greatest swimming, diving, water polo, and synchronized swimming performers in history, and the great moments in which they performed/competed.
Nothing says Fort Lauderdale more than a fun day by the pool. The ISHOF Aquatic Complex is the only one of its kind in the world to house two 50m pools, a diving well and swimming flume.
To learn more about the history of competitive and performance aquatics, check out the cozy Huizenga Theater to view showings of classic swim films starring Olympic swimmers Esther Williams and Johnny Weissmuller.