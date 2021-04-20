Where are you going?
International Plaza and Bay Street

2223 N Westshore Blvd
Website
| +1 813-342-3790
Sun 11am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 9pm

Tampa Indoor Family Fun

If you leave your beachwear at home, you will have to visit Tommy Bahama and the shops at International Plaza and Bay Street. The mall is a great place to shop or find an indoor escape from the Florida heat or stormy weather.

With a location near the airport, the mall provides a nice gathering place for friends and family with a generous selection of dining options including Bar Louie, The Capital Grille, and Gelateria del Duomo.
Regularly scheduled activities and special events provide entertainment for every age group in the shopping center—there is even a Tampa Bay Devil Rays' sponsored kids Ball Park with Looney Tunes characters to play with.

By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

Todd
almost 7 years ago

Fashion Fix at International Plaza and Bay Street

This upscale shopping plaza, between downtown and the airport in the West Shore district, offers quality brand staples like Crate and Barrel, Ann Taylor, and Apple as well as such luxury brands as Zara, Coach, and Tiffany & Co.

