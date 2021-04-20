International Plaza and Bay Street 2223 N Westshore Blvd

Tampa Indoor Family Fun If you leave your beachwear at home, you will have to visit Tommy Bahama and the shops at International Plaza and Bay Street. The mall is a great place to shop or find an indoor escape from the Florida heat or stormy weather.



With a location near the airport, the mall provides a nice gathering place for friends and family with a generous selection of dining options including Bar Louie, The Capital Grille, and Gelateria del Duomo.

Regularly scheduled activities and special events provide entertainment for every age group in the shopping center—there is even a Tampa Bay Devil Rays' sponsored kids Ball Park with Looney Tunes characters to play with.



