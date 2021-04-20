Internacional Design Hotel - Restaurant 3 Rua Betesga

Enjoy Rossio through beautiful windows Located in a corner of a building at Rossio, on the 2nd floor of a Boutique Hotel, the Internacional Design Hotel, you can find this very attractive place. Colorful and diversified furniture; a wooden chair, a leather chair, every piece of furniture has its style; you will laugh with the frames hanging on the wall.



Love the big and beautiful windows that let the wonderful Lisbon’s light enter this spacious and bright place; you can absorb the hustle of Rua Augusta as well as Rossio as you relax listen to the music in the background while you sip a wine.

