Internacional Design Hotel - Restaurant

3 Rua Betesga
Website
| +351 21 324 0990
Enjoy Rossio through beautiful windows Lisbon Portugal

Located in a corner of a building at Rossio, on the 2nd floor of a Boutique Hotel, the Internacional Design Hotel, you can find this very attractive place. Colorful and diversified furniture; a wooden chair, a leather chair, every piece of furniture has its style; you will laugh with the frames hanging on the wall.

Love the big and beautiful windows that let the wonderful Lisbon’s light enter this spacious and bright place; you can absorb the hustle of Rua Augusta as well as Rossio as you relax listen to the music in the background while you sip a wine.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

