InterContinental The Willard Washington D.C. 1401 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest

"The Crown Jewel of Pennsylvania Avenue" Noted American author Nathaniel Hawthorne observed that the iconic hotel, located two blocks from the White House, "more justly could be called the center of Washington more than either the Capitol Building or the White House." And it has been the case since 1850, drawing many of the political, social, and cultural elite into a world of old Washington luxury and charm: marble columns, mahogany furnishings, crystal chandeliers, elegant cocktails, and afternoon tea. Be sure to check out its museum illustrating the hotel's storied past. Martin Luther King Jr. penned his "I Have A Dream" speech here; Lincoln spent his first days as President (and his first paycheck) here; and the term "lobbyist" was said to have been coined here as office seekers often congregated in the lobby hoping to get a chance to talk with President Ulysses S. Grant.