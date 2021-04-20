Where are you going?
Intercontinental Shenzhen

Overseas Chinese City, Nanshan, Shenzhen, China, 518053
Website
| +86 755 3399 3388
Cocktails Ahoy! Shenzhen China

Cocktails Ahoy!

Someone once described modern architectural philosophy in China as, "Let's build it, just because we can."

And that's how I found myself enjoying a drink on a perfect replica of a Spanish Galleon called the Santa Maria. The Galleon Restaurant & Bar is forty meters long and sits atop the 3rd Floor of the Intercontinental Hotel.

It's a popular spot for events like the Shenzhen Wine and Cheese night. The service throughout this hotel is stellar, and you won't regret stopping by for a drink. Just watch out for pirates...
By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah's Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah's Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
