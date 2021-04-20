Intercontinental Shenzhen Overseas Chinese City, Nanshan, Shenzhen, China, 518053

Cocktails Ahoy! Someone once described modern architectural philosophy in China as, "Let's build it, just because we can."



And that's how I found myself enjoying a drink on a perfect replica of a Spanish Galleon called the Santa Maria. The Galleon Restaurant & Bar is forty meters long and sits atop the 3rd Floor of the Intercontinental Hotel.



It's a popular spot for events like the Shenzhen Wine and Cheese night. The service throughout this hotel is stellar, and you won't regret stopping by for a drink. Just watch out for pirates...