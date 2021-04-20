InterContinental Miami
InterContinental Miami Unveils $30 Million RenovationThe 641-room InterContinental Miami wrapped a $30 million renovation last December, unveiling a spectacular 19-story LED digital canvas featuring local art and cultural scenes by an in-house curator. The renovation included the opening of Toro Toro restaurant by Chef Richard Sandoval and the unveiling of Venus Williams’ first hotel project.
During the day, the triangular lobby uses the natural light from the clear window ceiling to highlight the 30-ton Henry Moore sculpture that was dropped into the space more than 30 years ago. The marble sculpture mirrors the lobby that includes more marble than any other hotel in Florida. Kovensky says that there is a huge shift in energy from day to night.
“The layout of the space is exceptional, the footprint offers an outstanding opportunity for networking during the day,” he says. “Once night falls, the lights come up and the social scene takes off.”
The renovation included all guestrooms, including two 3,300-sf presidential suites. Venus Williams’ VStarr design firm created the Royal Palm and Metropolis suites, boasting a true sense of South Florida style. The modern residential style includes plenty of function space and gorgeous views of Biscayne Bay, downtown Miami and nearby Key Biscayne.