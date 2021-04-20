InterContinental Ana Tokyo

Chef David Kinch's Favorite Tokyo Hotel: InterContinental Ana
Chef David Kinch of Manresa in Los Gatos, California visits Japan multiple times a year seeking culinary inspiration. When he travels to Tokyo
, he stays at the ANA Intercontinental hotel: “It’s comfortable and perfectly located as a base to get all around Tokyo quite easily." The Tokyo outpost for lauded French chef Pierre Gagnaire is on 37th floor and offers amazing views of the city, as does the bar, which serves killer cocktails. Kinch is also a fan of the hotel’s Japanese whisky bar. “But the best amenity of all is an incredible concierge team that, for years, has handled bookings of all types,” he says. “Including hard-to-get restaurant reservations, train tickets, even recommendations and calls made on my behalf to other parts of the country to make my visits to Japan that much more pleasurable. I don't stay anywhere else.”