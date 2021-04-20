InterContinental Abu Dhabi King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz , Al Saud Street - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates

InterContinental Abu Dhabi Perched on one of the area’s only hills, the InterContinental has views of all of the surrounding landmarks across the island of Abu Dhabi. The waterfront resort also offers guests access to the beach and a marina. Restaurants include the Belgian Cafe (for unlimited mussels on Mondays and Tuesday), Fishmarket, Byblos Sur Mer, and many other beautiful and palatable options. The interior elegance will make guests want to meander through the lavish hallways. And the resort's spa services will encourage even the most stressed person to relax. The InterContinental continues to be a destination in Abu Dhabi.