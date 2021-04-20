InterContinental Resort and Spa Moorea

Jump in the South Pacific

There is no denying the beauty of Moorea and the magic of the island. If you stay in an overwater bungalow, each and every morning, afternoon, and night, you should jump from your private deck into the clear waters of the South Pacific.



Grab your snorkel gear, or borrow some from the resort, and snorkel off your deck. The sea life you will see may both startle you and leave you in awe. You will undoubtedly never get enough of these wonders.