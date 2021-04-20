InterContinental Resort and Spa Moorea
Tiahura, Moorea, Moorea-Maiao 98729, French Polynesia
| +689 40 55 19 00
Overwater Bungalow - Moorea, French PolynesiaFor a truly relaxing, get away from the world vacation, visit the beautiful island of Moorea, and stay in an overwater bungalow. Spend a day in awe at the beauty that lays in front of you. Sitting on your private balcony over the rich ocean colors is like no other experience in the world. The beauty of watching the water change colors as the sun changes positions throughout the day is remarkable. You will never want to leave this heaven.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Jump in the South Pacific
There is no denying the beauty of Moorea and the magic of the island. If you stay in an overwater bungalow, each and every morning, afternoon, and night, you should jump from your private deck into the clear waters of the South Pacific.
Grab your snorkel gear, or borrow some from the resort, and snorkel off your deck. The sea life you will see may both startle you and leave you in awe. You will undoubtedly never get enough of these wonders.
Grab your snorkel gear, or borrow some from the resort, and snorkel off your deck. The sea life you will see may both startle you and leave you in awe. You will undoubtedly never get enough of these wonders.