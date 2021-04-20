Intelligentsia Coffee & Tea, Inc

Tea at Intelligentsia
In 2004 Intelligentsia decided to focus more on teas and as a result they now offer many different kinds of white, green, black and jasmine teas all brewed from high quality loose leaf tea leaves. Many of the teas offered by the cup in their cafes are also offered for bulk sales. Intelligentsia has branched out with stores in New York and Los Angeles
but they started in Chicago
so we claim them as our own. Their stores are a bit retro and hisptery in their décor, which can be off-putting if that’s not your thing, but the tea is worth a visit. They have great coffee and scones too