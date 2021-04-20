Intaka Island Intaka Island, Century City, Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

Blending Conservation with Community Development When plans to develop the Milnerton wetlands area into business and high-end real estate were proposed in 1996, an environmental impact assessment had to be completed to determine how many birds would be disrupted. The developers decided to figure out a way to combine conservation and community education into the their plans. The result is the Intaka Island visitor center, an educational hub with bird hides and pathways constructed around the 16ha premises. It's a quiet oasis amidst the urban jungle of Century City (one of the largest shopping malls in Africa). You can either drive straight to the visitor center or take a boat ride from the mall (a great option if if you're traveling with little ones).