Institute of Paper Science and Technology

500 10th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30332, USA
| +1 404-894-5700
Lesser Known Atlanta Museum Atlanta Georgia United States

Mon - Fri 7:30am - 6pm

Lesser Known Atlanta Museum

Paper. It's as essential to writing, building, packaging in our computer age as in ancient times. Learn about its fascinating history and future at the Institute of Paper Science and Technology located on Atlanta's Georgia Tech's campus. My afternoon at the Mead Education Center awakened me to 19th Century papermills and 21st century paper science and exploration. A fascinating lesser known find!
By Judy Hartwig

