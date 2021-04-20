Where are you going?
Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec

3535 Rue Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC H2X 3P1, Canada
Mon - Fri 8am - 6pm
This is not just another luxury hotel. It's a teaching establishment, where students learn the tricks of the hospitality trade and will eventually be sent off to work in one of the Relais & Châteaux properties around the world. And when you think about it, it really is the best of both worlds: lavish luxury for a fraction of the price (like a hairdressing teaching salon, but better).

Mind you, nothing is left to chance here. The rooms are impeccable, as is the customer service (it is Canada after all) and the dining experience. The price of $129 per night includes breakfast. And who knows, you might get to meet your waiter again at another Relais & Châteaux on another continent!

The hotel faces the romantic Square St-Louis and looks over the Sherbrooke métro station. It's the only hotel in the Plateau Mont-Royal area.

By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

