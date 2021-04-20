Where are you going?
Southwest Diner

6803 Southwest Ave
| +1 314-260-7244
Instant Trip To New Mexico St. Louis Missouri United States

Sat, Sun 8am - 2pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 2pm

Instant Trip To New Mexico

Very friendly people serving amazing food. Good music playing, instantly puts you in a good mood. This grill is on a corner that is in the middle of no other foo, so make it a destination.

I had an enchilada better than anything else in STL, but this is Southwestern food, not Mexican.

Ask for John, and ask what you should order on your first visit.
http://southwestdinerstl.com
By Jack MacDonough , AFAR Local Expert

