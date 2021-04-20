Inspyre Boutique 2021 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211, USA

Boho Chic at Inspyre Boutique Denver's Lower Highlands neighborhood has seen some major development in the past five years. A mix of century-old cottages and modern designs, LoHi—as the locals call it—is sandwiched between downtown and the Rocky Mountains. It's one of the city's hottest areas.



When you're wandering through, stop by Inspyre Boutique. Filled with cute clothing and accessories, the shop is boho-chic but won't break the bank. It also lives up to its name, with positive messages displayed throughout and an array of beautiful items.