Inspyre Boutique

2021 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211, USA
Website
Boho Chic at Inspyre Boutique Denver Colorado United States

Boho Chic at Inspyre Boutique

Denver's Lower Highlands neighborhood has seen some major development in the past five years. A mix of century-old cottages and modern designs, LoHi—as the locals call it—is sandwiched between downtown and the Rocky Mountains. It's one of the city's hottest areas.

When you're wandering through, stop by Inspyre Boutique. Filled with cute clothing and accessories, the shop is boho-chic but won't break the bank. It also lives up to its name, with positive messages displayed throughout and an array of beautiful items.
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

