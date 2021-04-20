Where are you going?
Insadong district, Seoul

18 Insadong 4-gil Orakai Insadong Suites, 종로1.2.3.4가동 종로구 서울특별시 South Korea
Website
| +82 2-6262-8888
Mortar and Pestle in the Middle of the Hustle and Bustle 서울특별시 South Korea

More info

Mortar and Pestle in the Middle of the Hustle and Bustle

On a sidewalk in Seoul's Insa-dong district, a husband-and-wife team demonstrate the traditional way to make "tteok," chewy-sticky rice-cakes. Pounding the sweet rice in the giant stone mortar with a wooden pestle turns it into a flour which is then made into toothsome treats.

While Insa-dong does cater to foreign visitors, (antiques, handicrafts, souvenirs), it's also a favorite neighborhood for Seoul's citizens to meet for tea, gallery-browse, and re-acquaint themselves with traditionally-made street-snacks.

To get here: subway line 3, exit Anguk station, or line 5, exit Jongno 3-ga station.

(Pronunciation note: 'tteok' is hard to get 'just right': say 'hot dog'--note how the end of hoT and the beginning of Dog 'stick' together? Now, take that sound and put it at the beginning of 'durk' but you have to pronounce 'durk' as if you're British...Got it? "TTEOK." There you go.)
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

