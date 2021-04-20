Inner Harbor
Inner Harbor, Baltimore, MD, USA
Bicentennial of the War of 1812Navies, Marines, and coast guards from around the world came together to celebrate the Bicentennial of the War of 1812 in Baltimore, Maryland. This ship is from Columbia, one of many countries that gathered to show their support. The celebration was called "The Star-Spangled SAILabration," after the Star Spangled Banner, which was written after the War of 1812 in Baltimore.
City of the "Bawlmers"
Sitting on the crest of Federal Hill admiring Inner Harbor, the centerpiece of downtown Baltimore with its beautiful waterfront and surrounding skyline. Within blocks, you've got the Maryland Science Center, the National Aquarium, Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium, The USS Constellation, Camden Yards, Ravens Stadium, the Babe Ruth Birthplace, Geppi's Entertainment Museum, Power Plant Live!, Pier Six Pavilion, Port Discovery, as well as numerous restaurants, hotels, and shops.
Sailabration
Baltimore celebrated their role in the War of 1812. Sailabration brought fantastic ships from all over the world to the Inner Harbor.