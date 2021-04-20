Inner Harbor Inner Harbor, Baltimore, MD, USA

Bicentennial of the War of 1812 Navies, Marines, and coast guards from around the world came together to celebrate the Bicentennial of the War of 1812 in Baltimore, Maryland. This ship is from Columbia, one of many countries that gathered to show their support. The celebration was called "The Star-Spangled SAILabration," after the Star Spangled Banner, which was written after the War of 1812 in Baltimore.